5 PSU Banks Offering Up To 8.85% FD Interest Rates For Senior Citizens

Find out which are these five Banks offering these attractive interest rates on FD

Updated On 3:31 PM IST

State Bank Of India

Senior citizens can receive interest rates ranging from 3.50% to 7.50% on fixed deposits for terms of 2 years to less than 3 years. The bank is also giving older citizens an interest rate as high as 7.60% under the exclusive 400-day deposit plan known as the Amrit Kalash plan.

Punjab & Sind Bank

Senior citizens will receive an interest rate of 8.50%, while super senior citizens will receive an interest rate of 8.85% on the Utkarsh 222 Days plan with Punjab & Sind Bank.

Punjab National Bank

For a term of 666 days, this PSU bank offers senior citizens 7.75% FD interest rates, and 8.05% interest rate is offered to super senior citizens.

Union Bank Of India

UBI is offering 7.80% FD interest rate for senior citizens for a tenure of 800 days and 8.05% to super senior citizens for the same tenure, on term deposits up to Rs. 5 Crores.

Indian Bank

Indian Bank provides 7.2% interest rate to senior citizens and 7.45% interest rate to super senior citizens, with a tenure of two years to less than three years.

