5 Post Office Investment Schemes For Beginners

Find out which are 5 of the best post-office investment schemes that are friendly for beginners.
Under this scheme, investors are offered a savings account with an interest rate of 4.00% per annum and the minimum deposit to create this account is ₹500.
The National Savings Recurring Deposit is also a scheme offered by the post office where investors have to periodically deposit money. Interest offered under this scheme is 5.8 % per annum (quarterly compounded). Minimum deposit amount for opening the account is ₹100.
The National Savings Time Deposit Account scheme by the post office is a scheme where investors get differing interest rates based on the tenure of investment. The range of interest offered is from 6.60% to 7.00% per annum and the minimum deposit amount initially is ₹1,000.
Under the Post Office's National Savings Monthly Income Account, interest payments are paid out to investors every month. Interest paid on this scheme is 7.10% per annum and the maximum investment amount is ₹4.5 lakh in individual account and ₹9 lakh in a joint account.
The National Savings Certificate is a fixed investment scheme where the investors will receive their interest payments only after the maturity period of 5 years. Minimum deposit amount is ₹1,000 and the interest applicable on this scheme is 7.0 % compounded annually.