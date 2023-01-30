5 OnePlus Phones Set To Launch In February 2023

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is set to launch a number of new smartphones in February 2023.
The OnePlus 11 is one of the company’s flagship models which is expected to be launched in February 2023. The phone will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 12 GB of RAM. The OnePlus 11 will have a battery capacity of 5000 mAh with fast charging.
The upcoming OnePlus 11 is expected to have a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. As for the cameras, the phone will have a 50mp+48+32 megapixel rear camera setup and a 16mp front camera and has an expected price of ₹54,999.
The OnePlus 11R is a variant of the OnePlus 11 line and is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM which is expected to be launched in February 2023. The phone will come with a 5000 mAh battery and will support fast charging.
OnePlus 11R is expected to come with a big 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The OnePLus 11R will have a 50mp+16mp+2mp rear camera setup and a 16mp front camera. It’s expected to launch at a price of ₹45,490.
The OnePlus Nord 3 CE is a budget smartphone that is expected to launch in February 2023 and will come with a Dimensity 1200 processor and 8GB of RAM. The phone will come with a battery capacity of 5000 mAh and will support fast charging.
The upcoming One Plus Nord 3 CE will come with a massive 6.44-inch AMOLED screen. This budget smartphone will come with a 48mp+8mp+5mp rear camera setup and a 32mp+8mp front camera and an expected price tag of ₹28,990.
A variant of the OnePlus’s flagship line, the OnePlus 11T is also expected to launch in February 2023 at an expected price of ₹52,990. The phone is expected to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM.
The OnePlus 11T will come with a battery capacity of 5100 mAh and support fast charging. It will have a 64mp+12mp+5mp rear camera setup and a 32mp front camera. It will have a 6.75-inch AMOLED display.
The OnePlus 10RT is also one of the company’s high-end smartphones that is expected to launch in February 2023. The OnePlus 10RT will reportedly come with a Snapdragon 888 Plus processor and 8 GB of RAM and a battery capacity of 5000 mAh with fast charging.
The OnePlus 10RT is expected to have a 6.75-inch AMOLED screen. Moreover, this smartphone will have a 50mp+8mp+2mp rear camera setup and a 16mp sensor for the front camera and will be launched at an expected price of ₹44,999.