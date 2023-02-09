5 New WhatsApp Status Features That Are On Your Way

WhatsApp has introduced a slew of new ‘Status Update’ related changes on their app to add more functionality & new features
Previously, users could block specific contacts from viewing their status. With the useful Private Audience Selector feature, users can choose which contacts can view their updates even for individual status stories.
WhatsApp has now added a new feature that will allow users to post voice messages of up to 30 seconds in the form of status updates. They would work similarly to how voice messages in chat work.
WhatsApp is also introducing the option for users to quick-react to their contact’s status updated using a set of 8 pre-decided emojis, similar to how there is a react function to stories on Instagram.
Whenever a contact posts a status update, their profile picture would appear surrounded by a green ring indicating that they have posted a status, similar to how a red ring appears on the user’s profile image on Instagram.
As per this new status feature, users will be able to view a short preview of any links that their contacts have posted in their status updates, instead of having to click the link and view it in a browser separately.
WhatsApp has already started rolling out these changes in many countries across multiple devices already, so these changes should be implemented to your WhatsApp in the coming days if they aren't already.