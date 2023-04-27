5 New Features Expected In Apple iOS 17

With iOS 17, Apple is anticipated to prioritise updates to core system apps.
An update to Dynamic Island is anticipated in iOS 17. One of them is Siri, which is planned to move from the iPhone's bottom screen to the Dynamic Island.
Users may be able to share their unique lock screen designs with other iPhone users via a new button in iOS 17, which will make customising their phones more enjoyable and interactive.
iOS 17 is also anticipated to include changes for Apple Music, including the option to display song lyrics right on the lock screen, giving users an easy way to follow along with tunes.
Users may be able to manually change the folders in the App Library, allowing for additional personalisation and preference-based app organisation.
Another major design change in iOS 17 could be a flashlight brightness slider on the Control Centre that could be freely adjusted, similar to the volume slider. This would provide iPhone users greater control and flexibility when using the flashlight feature.