5 Natural Coolants For Your Body This Summer

Find out the top five natural coolants you can have this summer. Don't miss the pro-tip in the end.
Water, fresh fruits and vegetable juices not only help cleanse your system but also help to keep it cool and hydrated. With temperatures rising, the items listed here will work as natural coolants for your body this summer.
This sweet, succulent fruit contains 95% water. On hot, sunny days, a bowl of cubed watermelon can be a lifesaver.
A protein powerhouse, curd may be used to make a variety of summertime beverages, including buttermilk, lassi, flavour-infused yoghurt, etc. It cools your stomach and provides the body with probiotics, vitamins, and minerals that are frequently lost as a result of heavy perspiration.
Coconut water's natural electrolytes help the body by replenishing lost fluid. It is fat-free and deliciously reviving, making it a natural summertime coolant for your body.
A widely available natural coolant is buttermilk. It supports fluid equilibrium, keeps the body cool, and enhances digestive health.
It lowers body temperature and increases sweat, which aids in cooling the body. Green tea, which is rich in polyphenols and vitamin C, is the perfect summertime coolant for your body.
Apart from these, do not forget to drink at least one litre of water per 20 kg of body weight each day to maintain regular functions as the mercury rises.