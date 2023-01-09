5 LIC Policies With High Returns In January 2023

LIC Bima Ratna Plan

The LIC Bima Ratna plan is a non-linked, non-participating, individual, savings life insurance plan that offers a combination of savings and protection. This plan offers pay-outs at regular intervals to help you meet your key life goals while protecting you with an insurance cover. If you survive the policy tenure, you will be given a maturity benefit amount along with multiple survival benefits at different policy years. And in case of any untoward event, your family will be compensated with the death benefit amount.