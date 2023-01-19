5 Indian Cricketers Who Have Scored Double Centuries In ODI Matches

Tap the card and find out which Indian cricketers have attained the achievement of scoring double centuries in ODI matches.
Shubman Gill became the youngest player at the age of 23 years in the history of cricket to score a double century when he reached a score of 208 against the New Zealand cricket team on January 18, 2023, in a match which was played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
One of the most beloved athletes globally and revered as the god of cricket in India, Sachin Tendulkar became the first person in the history of the game to score a double century in ODI format against the South African cricket team with a score of 200 not out in February 2010.
The second person in the history of cricket to score a double century in ODI was Virender Sehwag, who managed this feat against the West Indies cricket team in December 2011. His final score ended up being 219 for his innings.
Rohit Sharma is the only player to have scored 3 double-centuries. One of his centuries was against Australia when he scored 209 runs and the second one was against Sri Lanka with a score of 264. His last double-century was also against Sri Lanka with a score of 208.
The other Indian player to score a double century was Ishan Kishan, who managed to score an impressive 210 runs against the Bangladesh cricket team recently in December 2022, helping the Indian cricket team win the match.