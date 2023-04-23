5 Iconic Helipads Across The World

From rocky mountain terrains to sky-high rooftops, take a look at five of the most extreme and iconic helipads in the world.

Updated On 10:24 AM IST

Helipad On The Siachen Glacier

The Mi-17 helipad built by India on the Siachen glacier at Point Sonam is the world’s highest helipad. This helipad is constructed at a height of about 21,000 ft (6,400 m) above sea level.

Sky Helipad On The Burj Al Arab Hotel

One of the world’s most famous helipads is on the 28th floor of Dubai’s Burj Al Arab Hotel. The helipad is famous for being used as a stage for PR stunts, such as being turned into a golf course for Tiger Woods, or into a tennis court for Roger Federer and Andre Agassi.

Helipad On The Corcovado Mountain

Built on the foot of the Corcovado Mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this is South America’s most extreme helipad. Landing on this helipad without getting distracted is no easy feat, with the famous Christ the Redeemer statue and an abundance of scenic landscape in the background.

Helipad On The Needles Lighthouse

The Needled Lighthouse on the Isle of Wight was built in 1987. The lighthouse was refurbished in 1987 with the addition of the rooftop helipad.

Grassy Helipad In The Annapurna Region

This helipad lies on the outskirts of Ghandruk in Nepal. While it may seem like any ordinary place at first sight, a pilot needs to be very cautious while landing on this helipad due to the extreme wind and visibility issues in this mountain region.

More Stories

KKR vs CSK: Date, Time, Venue, Head To Head Record And Predicted Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023: All You Need To Know

6 Cheapest European Countries To Visit From India
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe