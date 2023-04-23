5 Iconic Helipads Across The World

From rocky mountain terrains to sky-high rooftops, take a look at five of the most extreme and iconic helipads in the world.
The Mi-17 helipad built by India on the Siachen glacier at Point Sonam is the world’s highest helipad. This helipad is constructed at a height of about 21,000 ft (6,400 m) above sea level.
One of the world’s most famous helipads is on the 28th floor of Dubai’s Burj Al Arab Hotel. The helipad is famous for being used as a stage for PR stunts, such as being turned into a golf course for Tiger Woods, or into a tennis court for Roger Federer and Andre Agassi.
Built on the foot of the Corcovado Mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this is South America’s most extreme helipad. Landing on this helipad without getting distracted is no easy feat, with the famous Christ the Redeemer statue and an abundance of scenic landscape in the background.
The Needled Lighthouse on the Isle of Wight was built in 1987. The lighthouse was refurbished in 1987 with the addition of the rooftop helipad.
This helipad lies on the outskirts of Ghandruk in Nepal. While it may seem like any ordinary place at first sight, a pilot needs to be very cautious while landing on this helipad due to the extreme wind and visibility issues in this mountain region.