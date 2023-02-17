Check out the top 5 best short-term investment options in India including fixed deposits, liquid funds and more.
Short-term investments are investments that generally have a maturity period of one year or less. They offer lower risk and are ideal for those who want to invest their money for a short time and earn quick returns.
Fixed deposits are a popular choice for short-term investments as they offer a safe and guaranteed return on investment. The tenure of fixed deposits can vary from 7 days to 10 years and the interest rate offered depends upon the tenure and amount invested.
Recurring deposits are another popular option for short-term investments. These work like a systematic investment plan (SIP), where you make a fixed deposit every month for a pre-determined period, which you can set to a short tenure as per your needs.
Liquid funds are a type of mutual fund that invest in debt instruments with a maturity period of 91 days or less and are good short-term investments. The returns on liquid funds can vary from 4% to 7% per annum, depending on the market conditions.
Short-term debt funds are another type of mutual fund that invests in debt instruments with a maturity period of 1 to 3 years and can be a good short-term investment option. The returns on short-term debt funds can vary from 6% to 9% per annum, depending on the market conditions.
Corporate deposits are similar to fixed deposits but are issued by NBFCs and corporates. The tenure of corporate deposits can vary from 3 months to 10 years, and the interest rate offered can range from 4% to 8% per annum, depending on the credit rating of the company.
Short-term investments can be a good way to make money, but it is important to choose the right investment option based on your financial goals and risk appetite. You must do thorough research and consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.