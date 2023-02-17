5 Best Short-Term Investment Options In India

Check out the top 5 best short-term investment options in India including fixed deposits, liquid funds and more.

Updated On 17 Feb 2023

What Are Short-Term Investments?

Short-term investments are investments that generally have a maturity period of one year or less. They offer lower risk and are ideal for those who want to invest their money for a short time and earn quick returns.

1. Fixed Deposits

Fixed deposits are a popular choice for short-term investments as they offer a safe and guaranteed return on investment. The tenure of fixed deposits can vary from 7 days to 10 years and the interest rate offered depends upon the tenure and amount invested.

2. Recurring Deposits

Recurring deposits are another popular option for short-term investments. These work like a systematic investment plan (SIP), where you make a fixed deposit every month for a pre-determined period, which you can set to a short tenure as per your needs.

3. Liquid Funds

Liquid funds are a type of mutual fund that invest in debt instruments with a maturity period of 91 days or less and are good short-term investments. The returns on liquid funds can vary from 4% to 7% per annum, depending on the market conditions.

4. Short-Term Debt Funds

Short-term debt funds are another type of mutual fund that invests in debt instruments with a maturity period of 1 to 3 years and can be a good short-term investment option. The returns on short-term debt funds can vary from 6% to 9% per annum, depending on the market conditions.

5. Corporate Deposits

Corporate deposits are similar to fixed deposits but are issued by NBFCs and corporates. The tenure of corporate deposits can vary from 3 months to 10 years, and the interest rate offered can range from 4% to 8% per annum, depending on the credit rating of the company.

In Summary

Short-term investments can be a good way to make money, but it is important to choose the right investment option based on your financial goals and risk appetite. You must do thorough research and consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

