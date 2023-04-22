5 Best Retirement Plans In April 2023

Are you looking for a pension plan that enables you to meet your post-retirement demands?
A retirement plan aids in the long-term accumulation of a portion of your savings for a stable financial future. Additionally, it aids in ensuring a consistent revenue stream after retirement. Take a look at India's top five retirement plans in April 2023.
Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, provides tax advantages for this pension plan. The maturity age for this is 31-80 years while the entry age is 30-79 years. The Jeevan Shanti plan also provides options for deferred as well as immediate annuity.
This plan allows for numerous payment frequency options, including bi-annual, monthly, and annual. Premium payments can also be made annually, half-yearly, or monthly. This scheme also provides tax advantages under Sections 80C and 10 (10D) of the Income Tax Act.
This is a savings-based, non-linked, participating retirement plan. Policyholders can get both maturity and death benefits under this plan. The plan enables corpus growth with a straightforward reversionary bonus that is consistently added throughout the course of the policy term.
This retirement plan is a unit-linked online insurance plan that provides market-based returns and aids in addressing post-retirement demands. The death benefit offered by the plan would be greater than the fund value. The scheme provides policyholders with tax benefits under Section 80CCC of the Income Tax Act.
This classic retirement programme aids policyholders in saving money for a steady income after retirement. The plan continues to provide a pension up until you and your spouse are alive. In the event of the insured's demise, the death benefit is paid to the nominee as lumpsum or purchase annuity.