5 Best Pav Bhaji Places In Mumbai That You Can't Miss!

2. Chatai Pav Bhaji

The Chatai Pav Bhaji is also a street vendor. The name of this shop was chosen by customers, who named it after the seating arrangement in this alfresco eatery at Maheshwari Udyan in Matunga. This restaurant earned its strange name because of the way it serves its customers delicious pav bhajis, which they relish, while sitting on chatais.