5 Best Pav Bhaji Places In Mumbai That You Can't Miss!

Check out the 5 best pav bhaji places from the streets of Mumbai.
One of India's most well-known street foods, Pav Bhaji, first originated in Mumbai. A good plate of Pav Bhaji can totally fix a bad day! Check out the top 5 pav bhaji places you should not miss in Mumbai.
The restaurant offers delicious Pav Bhaji with amazing dripping butter. Cannon is one of the most well-known restaurants where you can enjoy delicious Pav Bhaji in Mumbai. The outlet is opposite the CST train station.
The Chatai Pav Bhaji is also a street vendor. The name of this shop was chosen by customers, who named it after the seating arrangement in this alfresco eatery at Maheshwari Udyan in Matunga. This restaurant earned its strange name because of the way it serves its customers delicious pav bhajis, which they relish, while sitting on chatais.
This streetside pop-up took its name after its proprietor who sets up the shop every evening close to the well-known Haji Ali crossroads. If you're having trouble finding Ashok Pav Bhaji, cross the street from Heera Panna, the city's first store for designer knockoffs, and ask one of the street sellers where Ashok Pav bhaji is.
The iconic restaurant offers lip-smacking Pav Bhaji generously laced with butter. The eatery is situated next to Tardeo Road Junction and across from the bus depot.
Shiv Sagar is a completely vegetarian restaurant with locations all around the city. The pav bhaji there is legendary. Shiv Sagar will always be a safe pick if you don't feel adventurous but still want to taste real Bombay Pav Bhaji.