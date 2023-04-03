5 Best Electric Cars To Buy Under ₹20 Lakh

EV cars have become increasingly popular in India with many car manufacturers bringing out new models in the last one year or so
The Tata Nexon EV Max is one of the most popular EVs in India under ₹20 lakh. With a starting price of ₹16.49 lakh, an impressive driving range of 437-km, and a five-star, NCAP safety rating, it is a great electric car to buy under ₹20 lakh.
The Mahindra XUV 400 is a five-seater SUV with a large 34.5 kWh battery and a driving range of around 375-km on a full charge. The ex-showroom price of the XUV 400 starts at ₹15.99 lakh, making it a great choice for EV cars under ₹20 lakh.
The Nexon EV Prime is Tata's budget-friendly variant of the EV Max. The EV Prime starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹14.49 lakh and offers a driving range of 312-km. Like the EV Max, the EV Prime also has a five-star, NCAP rating.
The Citroen eC3 was recently launched as a budget electric car at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹11.50 lakh. It offers a driving range of 320-km and comes with a battery capacity rated at 29.2 kWh, making it a great budget choice for EV cars under ₹20 lakh.
The Tata Tigor EV is a compact sedan that starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹12.49 lakh. The Tigor EV offers a driving range of 315-km on a full charge with its 26 kWh battery and a four-star, NCAP rating.