5 Best Electric Cars To Buy Under ₹20 Lakh

EV cars have become increasingly popular in India with many car manufacturers bringing out new models in the last one year or so

Updated On 12:29 PM IST

Tata Nexon EV Max

The Tata Nexon EV Max is one of the most popular EVs in India under ₹20 lakh. With a starting price of ₹16.49 lakh, an impressive driving range of 437-km, and a five-star, NCAP safety rating, it is a great electric car to buy under ₹20 lakh.

Mahindra XUV 400

The Mahindra XUV 400 is a five-seater SUV with a large 34.5 kWh battery and a driving range of around 375-km on a full charge. The ex-showroom price of the XUV 400 starts at ₹15.99 lakh, making it a great choice for EV cars under ₹20 lakh.

Tata Nexon EV Prime

The Nexon EV Prime is Tata's budget-friendly variant of the EV Max. The EV Prime starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹14.49 lakh and offers a driving range of 312-km. Like the EV Max, the EV Prime also has a five-star, NCAP rating.

Citroen eC3

The Citroen eC3 was recently launched as a budget electric car at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹11.50 lakh. It offers a driving range of 320-km and comes with a battery capacity rated at 29.2 kWh, making it a great budget choice for EV cars under ₹20 lakh.

Tata Tigor EV

The Tata Tigor EV is a compact sedan that starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹12.49 lakh. The Tigor EV offers a driving range of 315-km on a full charge with its 26 kWh battery and a four-star, NCAP rating.

