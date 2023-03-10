These 5 Banks Hiked Their FD Rates This Week

From HDFC to Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, here’s a list of 5 banks that have hiked their Fixed deposit interest rates this week.
HDFC Bank - Currently, they offer 4.75%-7.25% to the general public and 5.25%-7.75% to senior citizens on deposits between Rs 2 cr to Rs 5 cr.
According to Kotak Bank’s website, the general public can get 2.75%-7.40% on annualized yield and senior citizens get 3.25%-7.93% on deposits below Rs 2 cr.
On March 8, Ujjivan SFB hiked FD Rates, giving 6.70%-8.45% on Platina Deposits of Rs.15 lakhs to Rs.2 cr. Domestic FD gets you 3.75%-8.25% with an additional 0.50% for senior citizens.
As per Axis Bank’s website, you can get 3.50%-7.26% on deposits below Rs 5 cr, while senior citizens get 3.50%-8.01% on the same amount.
ICICI Bank hikes its FD rates to give 4.75%-7.25% for deposits between Rs 2 cr to Rs 5 cr to the general public while senior citizens enjoy an additional 0.50%.