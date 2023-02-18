5 Apps That Let You Invest In Gold Digitally

Virtual gold investments have become very popular in modern times. Let’s take a look at 5 apps that you can use to invest in gold
In modern times, you don’t need to physically own the gold in order to invest in it. You can buy digital gold funds and the gold is held in a secure reserve for you. As the price of gold goes up, the value of your investment is also boosted.
One of the most popular banks in India, Axis Bank provides customers with the option for investing into digital gold in collaboration with SafeGold. Investments begin from ₹10 and you can choose trade or sell your digital gold at any time.
Popular UPI payments app Google Pay also allows users to purchase and invest in digital gold, through their partnership with MMTC PAMP. Google Pay allows you to track your gold purchase digitally and you also have the option to sell it anytime you desire.
Paytm also offers the service of investing in gold digitally for its customers. Paytm has partnered with MMTC PAMP, so when users invest in gold, the physical gold is actually set aside in vaults.
Airtel Payments Bank also allows account holders to invest and trade in digital gold through their program called ‘DigiGold’, which is powered by SafeGold. With a minimum investment value of ₹1, you can buy and sell gold anytime.
Indian payments app, PhonePe has also collaborated with MMTC PAMP and SafeGold to bring users the facility of investing in digital gold. You can start investing with just ₹1 and grow it over time or sell it at any time of your choosing.