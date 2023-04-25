5 Airtel Prepaid Plans With Unlimited 5G Data

In a bid to promote 5G throughout India, Airtel has introduced five new prepaid plans that include unlimited 5G connectivity.
Airtel has introduced many prepaid and postpaid plans with unlimited 5G data for its customers in India. Users also get added benefits like OTT subscriptions, Wync Music and more. Take a look at five of the prepaid plans that offer unlimited 5G data.
This plan provides users with a validity of a year. Unlimited 5G internet, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day are included in the subscription. Along with Apollo 24|7 perks, the validity of the Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription is also extended to a full year.
This plan provides unlimited 5G data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day for an 84-day validity period. Also available to members is an 84-day Amazon Prime Membership, Xtream app advantages, and more.
With a 84-day validity, this Airtel prepaid plan offers users unlimited 5G internet usage, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calling. The plan comes with a 3-month membership to Disney+ Hotstar mobile and more.
This plan includes a 56-day subscription to Amazon Prime Video. Users receive 100 daily SMS including unlimited calling and 5G data. Subscribers also have access to the Xstream app, a Wynk subscription, and more. Validity: 56 days
This pack offers unlimited 5G internet data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS each day for 28 days along with a 3-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and additional advantages like Xtream app content, and a Wynk subscription.
Airtel's 5G Plus service is available to customers in over 270 cities in the country. All they will need is - A 5G compatible device and being in a 5G network area. Apart from the plans mentioned in the story, all postpaid customers and those prepaid customers with a data plan of Rs. 239 and above will also be able to avail of the unlimited 5G data offer.