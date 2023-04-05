4 Players Who Have Been Ruled Out Of IPL 2023 After Week 1

These players will take no further part in the competition and will be missed by their franchises and fans.
Many players were ruled out of IPL 2023 due to injuries before it began last week. As the tournament commenced, a few players have joined the unfortunate list of injured players.
Kane Williamson was ruled out of IPL 2023 after sustaining a knee injury in the opening game of the season. Gujarat Titans have named Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka as his replacement.
Punjab Kings Raj Angad Bawa has been ruled out due to a left shoulder injury. PBKS have signed Gurnoor Sing Brar as Bawa's replacement.
On April 4, RCB announced that their top-order batter Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to an Achilles heel injury. The franchise is yet to announce his replacement.
KKR player Shreyas Iyer who was doubtful for the IPL is going to miss the entire season as he will undergo surgery for his injured back. Even though an official announcement is awaited, several media reports suggest that the batter will be out of action for at least next three months.