4 Money Lessons To Remember This Holi

Holi 2023 brings with it a riot of colours and joy.
Holi 2023 marks the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil. So, while we enjoy the spirit of Holi, let’s take inspiration from the festival and learn 4 lessons to improve your financial health.
Holi celebrations begin with Holika Dahan, to signify the destruction of evil and the victory of good. This Holi, bring this spirit in managing your finances as well. Clear all your debts and declutter your finances.
Get inspired by the riot of colours this festive season to diversify your investments. Different asset classes come with varied risk and return potentials. Balance your portfolio with a good mix of assets to manage your risk exposure.
Holi is also known for delicacies like ‘gujiyas’ and ‘thandai’. Preparing these requires a lot of hard work and patience. Your investments are no different. Financial decisions must be taken with wisdom and information. So, reap your profits and indulge in that mithai to treat your sweet tooth.
“Bura na maano, Holi hai!” During the festival of colours, we tend to forget all our differences and start afresh. Do the same for your personal finances. Review your investments to see if they are relevant to your financial goals and make necessary changes.