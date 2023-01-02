3 Easy Steps To Subscribe To SBI WhatsApp Banking

Updated On 02 Jan 2023

SBI Launches WhatsApp Banking

SBI has recently launched an online WhatsApp Banking which customers can use with their registered phone numbers. The SBI WhatsApp Banking feature will allow customers to get information like and mini statement, balance, and answers to other queries.

How To Register For SBI WhatsApp Banking 

You can simply follow these given instructions to register for the SBI WhatsApp Banking facility.

Step 1: Scan QR Code on SBI Website

Go to the official SBI website at the WhatsApp banking page: https://sbi.co.in/web/personal-banking/digital/whatsapp-banking and scan the QR code that is available on the page.

Step 2: You Will Be Redirected To WhatsApp

After scanning the QR code with your phone, you will be redirected to WhatsApp on SBI's official chat window (number: 9022690226). Send a 'Hi' on this chat number.

Step 3: Pick Options From Chatbot 

Once you send 'Hi' on the SBI chat with your registered mobile number, a chatbox will appear with various options like check balance, mini statement and other options. Select and then tap on the option you wish to use.

Alternatively, Register For SBI WhatsApp Banking Via SMS

You can also register for SBI WhatsApp banking by sending “WAREG ACCOUNT NUMBER” to 7208933148 from your registered mobile number. You will receive a confirmation message on WhatsApp from SBI.

Send Hi On SBI WhatsApp Chat To Access Functions

