Find Out Which Banks Went On To Hike Their FD Rates In April 2023

Axis Bank, Canara Bank and City Union Bank have hiked their fixed deposit rates effective from 5th April 2023

Latest FD Rates As Of April 2023

Fixed deposits (FDs) are a popular investment choice as they offer capital protection along with guaranteed returns. The following banks hiked the interest rates on selective FD just ahead of RBI Monetary policy meet which happened today (April 6)

Axis Bank Latest FD Interest Rates

Axis Bank has altered the interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. Interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years

General Citizens - 3.50% to 7.00%

Senior Citizens - 6.00% to 7.75%

Canara Bank Latest FD Interest Rates

Canara Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits under Rs 2 crore.

Interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years

General Citizens - 4% to 7.25%

Senior Citizens - 4% to 7.75%

City Union Bank Latest FD Interest Rates

City Union Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. 

Interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years

General Citizens - 5% to 6.25%

Senior Citizens - 5% to 7.50%

