10 Web Series To Watch On Netflix This Weekend

Make your weekend binge plans with this list.
One of Netflix’s most-watched series, Wednesday, focuses on the smart and witty, Wednesday Addams, as she navigates through high school while investigating a murder spree.
With the 4th season out now, ‘You’ is the story of a charming yet dangerous man, Joe who crosses all lines of obsession once he starts liking someone.
Irene and Julio keep falling in love, multiple times, all over again, and that’s because they keep breakup up all those times. Will they end up together? Only one way to find out.
What happens when a group of teenagers get lured into using a seemingly normal app that makes some dangerous demands? The consequences prove to be deadly.
Celebrating the life and legacy of the iconic Yash Chopra, this docu-series features some rare archival footage and in-depth celebrity interviews with some of the best in the industry.
In this 2021 series, watch the life of a young elite businesswoman change forever after she ends up becoming a material witness in a murder case.
An official remake of the popular Netflix series, Elite, Class follows the story of 3 middle-class students who join an exclusive high school for the elite in Delhi.
This Netflix series focuses on a young marketing exec, Emily, who moves to Paris after getting a life-changing job opportunity. Join in the fun as she juggles work, love and more.
Adapted from a Manga series, the plot of the story revolves around 3 friends who find themselves in parallel Tokyo, forced to compete in sadistic games to survive.
Check out the real story of Anna Delvey, who conned New York's elite into thinking that she was a German heiress, as a journalist sets out to find the truth.