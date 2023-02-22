10 Vande Bharat Express Trains: Check Timings, Ticket Prices, And Schedule

Vande Bharat trains are special trains with great amenities and quality features.

New-Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express

This New Delhi - Varanasi express Vande Bharat express stops at Kanpur and Allahabad and the ticket price ranges from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000.
Timing: 6am to 2pm

New Delhi-Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express

This Vande Bharat Express stops at Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi, operates 6 days a week, and ticket price ranges from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000. 

Timing: 6am to 2pm 

Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express stops at Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad and operates 6 days a week. The ticket price ranges from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000. 

Timing: 2:05pm to 8:25pm

New Delhi-Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express

This New Delhi-Amb Andaura (Himachal Pradesh) Vande Bharat Express stops at Ambala, Chandigarh and Anandpur Sahib, and operates 6 days a week. The ticket price ranges from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000. 

Timing: 5:50am to 11am

Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express

The Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat express stops at Katpadi and Bengaluru and operates 6 days a week. The ticket price is between ₹1,000 to ₹2,000. 

Timing: 5:50am to 12:20 am

Nagpur Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

The Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express operates 6 days a week and stops at Raipur, Durg, and Gondia. The ticket price ranges between ₹1,000 to ₹2,000. 

Timing: 2pm to 7:30pm 

Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express

The Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express stops at Bolpur (Shantiniketan), Malda Town, and Barsoi and operates 6 days a week. The ticket price is between ₹1,000 to ₹2,000. 

Timing: 5:50pm to 1:25pm 

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express

This particular Vande Bharat Express stops at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada Junction and Rajahmundry, operates 6 days a week, and the ticket price is from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000. 

Timing: 3pm to 11:30pm 

Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express

The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express makes stops at Dadar, Kalyan, Pune and Kurduwadi and operates 6 days a week. The ticket price ranges from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000. 

Timings: 4:05pm to 10:40pm 

Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express

The Mumbai Shirdi Vande Bharat Express runs 6 days a week and stops at Dadar, Thane and Nashik Road and the ticket price ranges from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000. 

Timings: 6.20am to 11:40am 

