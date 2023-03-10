10 Popular TV Shows On Netflix To Binge-watch This Weekend

Looking for a binge-worthy Netflix show? Look no further. Here’s a list of the top 10 Netflix series to watch this weekend.
You season 4 part 2 premiered on March 9. Watch Joe, an intensely obsessive man, continue on his journey to find love against all odds.
This one’s for all the K-drama lovers. Join Nam Haeng-Seon as she deals with the cutthroat world after her daughter tries to learn math from a celebrity tutor.
If you’re a fan of physical tests, watch this series as one hundred contestants in their top physical shape compete in gruelling challenges to win a cash prize.
An official adaptation of Ray Donovan, Rana Naidu is the story of a man who can tackle any Bollywood issue, but can’t handle his own father being released from prison.
War veteran Tirso Abantos is back in the Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 2 as he continues to protect his granddaughter and the entire neighbourhood from drug dealers.
Season 2 of the 2021 Netflix series Sex/Life is out now. Join Billie as she navigates through new challenges and fresh desires in this new season.
Watch Gigi Hadid join Tan France and the expert judges as up-and-coming designers compete to become the fashion world's next trendsetter in Next In Fashion Season 2.
This one’s for all the Formula 1 fans out there. Relive the cutthroat competition of the F1 2022 championship series as Season 5 of Formula 1: Drive To Survive gets released.
The Glory part 2 is out now and Moon Dong-Eun does not look like she’s going to slow down in her elaborate revenge scheme until all her perpetrators pay for their crimes.
This new Netflix series follows a brilliant yet disgraced London police officer, John Luther, as he breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer.