10 Movies To Watch Out For On Amazon Prime in April

The original Top Gun is a classic Hollywood action film that cemented Tom Cruise as a superstar. Filled to the brim with action, great characters, and a highly memorable soundtrack, it is a film not to be missed on Amazon Prime Video.
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is already on Amazon Prime and it is definitely worth your time. The film is a biopic on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a real scientist who was falsely framed for being a spy.
Another movie starring Tom Cruise, Vanilla Sky is a philosophical film about an entitled, rich, and vain man who goes through a radical change after an accident changes his perspective forever.
Whiplash is a multi award-winning film by director Damien Chazelle starring Miles Teller and J.K. Simmons. The film follows a young drummer and his tough mentor who wants him to succeed at any cost.
Ticket To Paradise is a romantic comedy starring veteran actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts. The film follows a divorced couple who end up finding love again while on a quest to stop their daughter from making a life-changing mistake.
Pathaan is a Bollywood movie starring Shah Rukh Khan. It’s an ambitious spy thriller with great set pieces and modern action. The movie became one of the highest-grossing in India and is already available to stream on Amazon Prime.
Shutter Island is a psychological thriller masterpiece by famed director Martin Scorsese, starring Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, and Leonardo DiCaprio. The film follows a duo of detectives investigating a missing patient, who cannot tell between reality and fiction anymore, at a remote asylum.
Speed is a classic 90s action movie starring Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves. The film is about passengers stuck in a bus that has been fitted with a bomb which will go off if the bus slows beyond a certain ‘speed’.
The Big Lebowski is a cult classic film directed by the talented Coen brothers and starring Jeff Bridges. The movie follows ‘The Dude’ Lebowski, a stoner hippie who gets embroiled in a hilarious kidnapping situation involving gangsters and a millionaire.
The Breakfast Club is an American, coming-of-age drama film set in the 1980s and directed by John Hughes. It follows five high school students from different social groups who are forced to spend a Saturday detention together, but it turns into a life-changing and memorable experience.