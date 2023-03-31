10 Movies To Watch Out For On Amazon Prime in April

Many classic films will be coming to Amazon Prime Video globally.

Updated On 6:50 PM IST

Top Gun (1986)

The original Top Gun is a classic Hollywood action film that cemented Tom Cruise as a superstar. Filled to the brim with action, great characters, and a highly memorable soundtrack, it is a film not to be missed on Amazon Prime Video.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (2022)

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is already on Amazon Prime and it is definitely worth your time. The film is a biopic on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a real scientist who was falsely framed for being a spy.

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Another movie starring Tom Cruise, Vanilla Sky is a philosophical film about an entitled, rich, and vain man who goes through a radical change after an accident changes his perspective forever.

Whiplash (2014)

Whiplash is a multi award-winning film by director Damien Chazelle starring Miles Teller and J.K. Simmons. The film follows a young drummer and his tough mentor who wants him to succeed at any cost. 

Ticket to Paradise (2022)

Ticket To Paradise is a romantic comedy starring veteran actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts. The film follows a divorced couple who end up finding love again while on a quest to stop their daughter from making a life-changing mistake.

Pathaan (2022)

Pathaan is a Bollywood movie starring Shah Rukh Khan. It’s an ambitious spy thriller with great set pieces and modern action. The movie became one of the highest-grossing in India and is already available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Shutter Island (2010)

Shutter Island is a psychological thriller masterpiece by famed director Martin Scorsese, starring Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, and Leonardo DiCaprio. The film follows a duo of detectives investigating a missing patient, who cannot tell between reality and fiction anymore, at a remote asylum.

Speed (1994)

Speed is a classic 90s action movie starring Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves. The film is about passengers stuck in a bus that has been fitted with a bomb which will go off if the bus slows beyond a certain ‘speed’.

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Big Lebowski is a cult classic film directed by the talented Coen brothers and starring Jeff Bridges. The movie follows ‘The Dude’ Lebowski, a stoner hippie who gets embroiled in a hilarious kidnapping situation involving gangsters and a millionaire.

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Breakfast Club is an American, coming-of-age drama film set in the 1980s and directed by John Hughes. It follows five high school students from different social groups who are forced to spend a Saturday detention together, but it turns into a life-changing and memorable experience.

More Stories

Donald Trump And Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case: 7 Key Things To Know

Latest FD Rates Compared: SBI vs ICICI vs HDFC vs IDBI vs PNB vs Kotak Bank

How To Buy Apple iPhone 14 At The Lowest Price?
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe