10 Movies To Watch On Amazon Prime Video This February

Get your popcorn and watch these movies to celebrate the month of love!
Start by watching a love story that made its way into every cinema lover’s heart. Sita Ramam is the story of unconditional, undying love. It focuses on Afreen, a rebellious Pakistani student who is forced to deliver a love letter written by Ram for his beloved Sita.
This February, “Come...Fall in Love” all over again with Raj and Simran’s simple yet beautiful love story. It’s not just a story of a boy winning a girl’s heart, but also of the boy winning her entire family’s love and blessings to start a beautiful life together.
Love comes to you when you least expect it, in the most unexpected ways. That’s precisely what happens with Rachel when she accidentally receives an engagement ring meant for someone else. Watch how this experience completely changes her life.
Love Is Love! And that’s why you should celebrate the month of love by watching Kartik and Aman’s love story as they fight against all odds to be with each other. This film will make you laugh, cry, and everything in between.
Love isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, which is why Emma and Adam decide to have a “No Strings Attached” relationship. But soon things get complicated leaving both of them confused about their feelings. Will they find their way through it all? Watch to know.
This love story is perfect for anyone who believes in fate and destiny. It is the story of Vikramaditya and Prerna, two individuals who experience a complete change of heart after destiny intervenes in their unexpected yet fated love story.
Many great love stories start with a little hatred in the initial stages. Well, looks like Lucy and Joshua’s “Hating Game” is about to take an interesting turn as their office rivalry gets complicated by their growing attraction towards each other.
What happens when two completely mismatched individuals are coerced into marrying each other due to familial pressure? Do they fall apart or will they find new strength in each other? This movie will make you believe that “Love comes in all sizes”.
How far would you go for love? Sheila and Gary’s love story doesn’t start with a fateful meet-cute but a pre-planned one as Sheila time-travels to meet Gary and fall in love. Watch this movie and find out if Sheil and Gary end up together after all.
Self Love is the most important type of love and Rebel Wilson’s “Isn’t It Romantic” is all about it. What happens when a lifelong love cynic ends up being the main character in a romantic comedy? Watch Natalie’s journey of discovering love in this fun rom-com.