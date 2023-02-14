10 Most Expensive Players That Got Sold In Women's IPL 2023 Auction

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction concluded recently and many talented players fetched multi-crore prices.
Royal Challengers Bangalore picked up the talented Smriti Mandhana as the most expensive player of the tournament, at a price of ₹3.4 cr.
The player that commanded the second highest price in the WPL 2023 auction was Ashleigh Gardner, who was picked up by Gujarat Giants for a whopping ₹3.2 Cr.
Natalie Sciver also tied in with Ashleigh Gardner as the second most expensive player in the auction, as she was secured by Mumbai Indians for ₹3.2 Cr.
Deepti Sharma is the next most expensive player on this list, as she fetched a winning bid of ₹2.6 Cr from the UP Warriorz team in the WPL 2023 auction.
The young and talented Jemimah Rodrigues was picked up by the Delhi Capitals team for a whopping price of ₹2.2 Cr
The next player to fetch the highest price at the WPL 2023 auction was Beth Mooney, who was secured by the Gujarat Giants for a massive price of ₹2 Cr.
The captain of the world-cup-winning U-19 India team, Shafali Verma commanded an impressive price of ₹2 Cr from the Delhi Capitals team.
Pooja Vastrakar was picked up by the Mumbai Indians for ₹1.90 Cr and is among the most expensive players at the WPL 2023 auction.
Similarly, Richa Ghosh also managed to secure a very impressive price for herself, as she was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a price of ₹1.90 crore.
The last name on the list, India’s talented player Harmanpreet Kaur was secured by the Mumbai Indians team for an impressive price of ₹1.80 Cr.