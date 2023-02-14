10 Most Expensive Players That Got Sold In Women's IPL 2023 Auction

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction concluded recently and many talented players fetched multi-crore prices.

Smriti Mandhana (RCB) - ₹3.4 Cr

Royal Challengers Bangalore picked up the talented Smriti Mandhana as the most expensive player of the tournament, at a price of ₹3.4 cr.

Ashleigh Gardner (GG) - ₹3.2 Cr

The player that commanded the second highest price in the WPL 2023 auction was Ashleigh Gardner, who was picked up by Gujarat Giants for a whopping ₹3.2 Cr.

Natalie Sciver (MI) - ₹3.2 Cr

Natalie Sciver also tied in with Ashleigh Gardner as the second most expensive player in the auction, as she was secured by Mumbai Indians for ₹3.2 Cr.

Deepti Sharma (UPW) - ₹2.6 Cr

Deepti Sharma is the next most expensive player on this list, as she fetched a winning bid of ₹2.6 Cr from the UP Warriorz team in the WPL 2023 auction.

Jemimah Rodrigues (DC) - ₹2.2 Cr

The young and talented Jemimah Rodrigues was picked up by the Delhi Capitals team for a whopping price of ₹2.2 Cr

Beth Mooney (GG) - ₹2 Cr

The next player to fetch the highest price at the WPL 2023 auction was Beth Mooney, who was secured by the Gujarat Giants for a massive price of ₹2 Cr.

Shafali Verma (DC) - ₹2 Cr

The captain of the world-cup-winning U-19 India team, Shafali Verma commanded an impressive price of ₹2 Cr from the Delhi Capitals team.

Pooja Vastrakar (MI) - ₹1.90 Cr

Pooja Vastrakar was picked up by the Mumbai Indians for ₹1.90 Cr and is among the most expensive players at the WPL 2023 auction.

Richa Ghosh (RCB) - ₹1.90 Cr

Similarly, Richa Ghosh also managed to secure a very impressive price for herself, as she was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a price of ₹1.90 crore.

Harmanpreet Kaur (MI)  - ₹1.80 Cr

The last name on the list, India’s talented player Harmanpreet Kaur was secured by the Mumbai Indians team for an impressive price of ₹1.80 Cr.

