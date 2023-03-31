10 Films To Watch On Disney+ Hotstar in April

Looking to expand your cultural horizons by watching some fantastic films? Then check this list.
The Sixth Sense is a classic thriller directed by M. Night Shyamalan that will keep you guessing until the very end with its suspenseful storytelling and iconic twists.
A Thursday is an engrossing Indian thriller film starring Yami Gautam. It follows the story of a teacher called Naina who takes 16 students hostage and demands that her needs be fulfilled or else…
The Shape of Water is director Guillermo del Toro's visually stunning and thought-provoking fairy tale about a woman who falls in love with a fish-man and won the Oscar for ‘Best Picture’.
Banshees of Inisherin is a dark, Irish comedy-drama set on a remote island which explores the themes of grief and redemption with its breathtaking cinematography and moving performances.
Produced by Ridley Scott and starring Keira Knightley, this film is the real-life story of Loretta McLaughlin, a journalist who was instrumental in bringing the Boston Strangler’s crimes to public notice.
Sita Ramam is a Telugu romantic drama film starring Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, and Rashmika Mandanna that follows a girl who sets off on a journey to deliver a letter and ends up finding love.
The Menu, by director Mark Mylon, is a social satire-thriller that takes the viewers on a deliciously suspenseful journey through the world of fine dining and the dark side of ambition.
Vikram Vedha is a Tamil action thriller starring R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, and the plot is a thrilling cat-and-mouse game between a cop and a notorious gangster.
If you’re looking to watch something with your young ones, this heartwarming Pixar animation about a young boy's accidental journey to the afterlife is a visually stunning and emotionally resonant story that is not to be missed.
Star Wars: A New Hope is the original classic sci-fi film that has inspired countless others.