10 Films To Watch On Disney+ Hotstar in April

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Sixth Sense is a classic thriller directed by M. Night Shyamalan that will keep you guessing until the very end with its suspenseful storytelling and iconic twists.

A Thursday (2022)

A Thursday is an engrossing Indian thriller film starring Yami Gautam. It follows the story of a teacher called Naina who takes 16 students hostage and demands that her needs be fulfilled or else…

The Shape of Water (2017)

The Shape of Water is director Guillermo del Toro's visually stunning and thought-provoking fairy tale about a woman who falls in love with a fish-man and won the Oscar for ‘Best Picture’.

Banshees Of Inisherin (2022)

Banshees of Inisherin is a dark, Irish comedy-drama set on a remote island which explores the themes of grief and redemption with its breathtaking cinematography and moving performances.

Boston Strangler (2023)

Produced by Ridley Scott and starring Keira Knightley, this film is the real-life story of Loretta McLaughlin, a journalist who was instrumental in bringing the Boston Strangler’s crimes to public notice. 

Sita Ramam (2022)

Sita Ramam is a Telugu romantic drama film starring Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, and Rashmika Mandanna that follows a girl who sets off on a journey to deliver a letter and ends up finding love.

The Menu (2022)

The Menu, by director Mark Mylon, is a social satire-thriller that takes the viewers on a deliciously suspenseful journey through the world of fine dining and the dark side of ambition.

Vikram Vedha (2017)

Vikram Vedha is a Tamil action thriller starring R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, and the plot is a thrilling cat-and-mouse game between a cop and a notorious gangster.

Coco (2017)

If you’re looking to watch something with your young ones, this heartwarming Pixar animation about a young boy's accidental journey to the afterlife is a visually stunning and emotionally resonant story that is not to be missed.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

Star Wars: A New Hope is the original classic sci-fi film that has inspired countless others.

