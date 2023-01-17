10 Content Creators Who Are Simplifying Finance For The Gen Z & Millennials On Social Media

9. Simran Kullar

Simran's uncluttered and approachable aesthetic is a haven for the financially bewildered because she recognises the significance of the wider picture, and that money actually isn't everyone's strong suit. Simran provides advice on her Instagram handle on how to plan for your financial future, how to deal with financial stress, and how to have the pay discussion. Additionally, she runs a blog about her trips and provides 1-on-1 sessions through her website.