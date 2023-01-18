10 Brands From Shark Tank India Season 1 That Flourished After The Show

3. Tagz Foods

While Lays and Kurkure may still be the market leaders for chips in India, metropolitan areas there appear to be moving toward healthier alternatives. For example, Lays recently introduced its own baked line of chips, along with brands like Too Yumm and, as of recently, Tagz Foodz. Tagz Foodz currently has distribution networks in 20 cities, as well as international markets in Kuwait and Australia. Their main product is healthier popped chips. Tagz has had a 3X rise since settling for a deal worth Rs 70 lakh.