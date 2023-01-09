10 Bluetooth Earphones Under ₹1500 In January 2023

Let's take a look at the best and most popular Bluetooth earphones that you can buy in India under ₹1,500 in January 2023.
The Realme Buds Wireless 2S is a pair of wireless bluetooth earphones that comes with value features like noise cancellation, around 25 hours of battery life and fast charging. While the MRP of this neckband earphones is ₹1,499, it is usually available on Amazon for a discounted price of ₹1,299.
The JBL Tune 215 BT is a popular in-ear neckband-style bluetooth earphone with high quality audio and is usually available at a price of ₹1,499 online. This bluetooth earphone comes with bluetooth 5.0 and a 16-hour battery life.
The Boat Rockerz 330 is another neckband-style bluetooth earphone that comes with bluetooth 5.0 version, playback time of 30 hours and a range of 10 metres. The earphone also features in-line controls and is available at a price of ₹1,299 right now.
The Boat Airdopes 411 is a pair of truly wireless earphones that come with Bluetooth version 5.0 for lag-free and a playback battery life of around 30 hours, which includes the charging case. These TWS earphones also come with water resistance and touch controls and are available online at a starting price of ₹1,399.
The Noise Tune Active Pro is a neckband-style bluetooth earphone that comes with bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The Noise Tune Active Pro also has an impressive battery capacity that offers 60 hours of playback. This bluetooth earphone is available online at a price of ₹1,499.
The Boat Rockerz 255+ is a feature packed neckband earphone that offers 40 hours of playback, fast charging, water resistance and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 version. It also allows for simultaneous dual connection and is available online for a price of ₹1,399.
The Boat Airdopes Atom 81 is a newly launched pair of TWS earphones and comes with 50 hours of playtime and powerful 13 mm drivers. These TWS earphones also have a low-latency mode which is useful in gaming, support fast charging and come with a bluetooth 5.3 version. The Boat Airdopes Atom 81 are available at a price of ₹1,499.
The Boult Airbass Z40 is another newly launched TWS that has an impressive 60 hours of playback time, noise cancellation and also supports fast charging. These TWS earphones have a 10-mm driver and come with a low-latency mode for gaming. The Boult Airbass Z40 is available online for a price of ₹1,499.
The Zebronics Sound Bomb 9 is a budget TWS earphone with around 16 hours of playback and comes installed with Bluetooth 5.2 version. Moreover, they also come with a low-latency mode and ENC that reduces outside noises during calls. The Zebronics Sound Bomb 9 is available online for an effective price of ₹999.
The Boult Airbass Z20 is a popular TWS earphone which offers 40 hours of playtime, type-c fast charging and an ENC microphone. These earphones are also water resistant and come with powerful 'BoomX Tech Bass'. The Boult Airbass Z20 is available online for a price of ₹1,399.