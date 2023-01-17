10 Best Investment Schemes In 2023 To Secure Your Girl Child's Future

6. Fixed Deposits

For parents who want to save money for their daughters’ future, a fixed deposit is another choice. FDs have very modest interest rates. The investment, however, is risk-free. Nevertheless, it is not feasible to make an early withdrawal during the lock-in period once the account has been opened. The term of the FD can be anywhere from 7 days and 10 years, depending on the bank you opened your account with. A short-term fixed-income deposit has a maturity period that ranges from seven days to twelve months.