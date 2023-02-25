10 Beach Destinations Around Mumbai

In search of a gorgeous beach getaway? Look no further than these 10 tranquil beach destinations around Mumbai!
This beach is located in Manori, a small village in northern Mumbai on the Dharavi Bhet. It is the quietest and cleanest beach, offering the most beautiful sunset view in Mumbai.
Kashid Beach is famous for its white sand and is one of the cleanest beaches in the north Konkan region One can enjoy watersports, night camping or go horseriding on the beach.
This popular beach offers a panoramic sight of the Kolaba fort from the shores. It is famous for its picturesque sunrise and sunset view that one must marvel at when in Alibag.
Situated in the town of Dapoli, Murud beach is one of the most visited attractions in the city. It is a popular tourist spot that is constantly bustling with activity.
Vasai Beach is known for its lovely sea views and white sand beaches. Solo travellers and people seeking peace frequently spend their weekends at the beach.
The most popular tourist destination in the region is the lovely Devka Beach in Daman. This pristine beach destination is only a short drive from Mumbai.
Ganpatipule offers activities like swimming, kayaking, water scooter rides, and camel rides right on the beach. It is an excellent place to keep your vacation fun and exciting.
Mumbai's popular but serene beach is well-known for its breathtaking sunset views. Anyone looking for a long beach walk with their significant other should head to Aksa Beach.
Mandwa is a charming sea beach with calm waters. It is ideal for day trips, relaxing strolls, and beautiful sunsets along with a variety of beachside water sports.
Korlai is the most unique beach that offers a picturesque sea view against a heritage fort. There are many lovely resorts, inns, and beachfront villas available for weekend stays.