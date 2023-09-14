Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About Asia Cup 2023 Match

Here's all you need to know about the Super Fours stage match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Updated On 09:48 AM IST, 14 Sep 2023

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: PAK vs SL

An injury-hit Pakistan will have the tough task of taming a high-spirited Sri Lanka when they lock horns in a Super 4 match for a place in the Asia Cup final. Both the teams have two points each and the winner of the virtual knock-out game will progress to the final on September 17.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Date

The PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours match is scheduled to be played on Thursday, September 14.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Time

The PAK vs SL match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Venue

Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium is the venue for today's Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Live Streaming

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Disney+ Hotstar will stream the PAK vs SL game live on its app and website.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: H2H Record In ODIs

Matches Played: 155, Won by Pakistan: 92, Won by Sri Lanka: 58, No Result: 4, Tied: 1.

Sri Lanka's Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.

Pakistan's Playing XI

Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

