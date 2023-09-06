Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Here's all you need to know about PAK vs BAN Super Fours match no. 1 in Asia Cup 2023.
In the first match of the Super 4s stage of the Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan will face Bangladesh. Pakistan qualified for the Super 4s with a draw against India and a win over Nepal while Bangladesh qualified with just a win over Afghanistan in the group stage.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be played on Wednesday, September 6.
The PAK vs BAN match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST.
Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium is the venue for today's Pakistan vs Bangladesh match.
The PAK vs BAN match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India. Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the game.
Matches Played: 37, Won By Pakistan: 32, Won By Bangladesh: 5
Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf
Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud.