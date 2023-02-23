Pakistan Battles Economic Crisis

Pakistan is facing fiscal, humanitarian and political crises, and has announced certain austerity measures.

Updated On 3:52 PM IST

Inflation In Pakistan Hits 48-Year High

People are facing huge crowds when they try to buy subsidised food and power cuts, as inflation hits a 48-year high in the country.

Pakistan PM Announces Austerity Measures

Cabinet members will stop the use of luxury cars and not stay in five-star hotels during foreign trips as a desperate government attempts to pull the country out of its economic morass.

Pakistan Seeks Bailout From IMF Again

Pakistan is seeking $1.1 billion of financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund to help tide over its economic crisis.

Cabinet Members To Not Draw Salaries

All cabinet members and advisers have voluntarily decided that they will not draw salaries or any other benefits from the state treasury and also pay their utility bills.

Floods Worsen The Economic Crisis

The cataclysmic floods inundated a third of the country, displaced more than 33 million and caused economic damage to the tune of $12.5 billion, further affecting Pakistan's teetering economy.

China Extends Financial Help To Pakistan

China has approved $700 million loan to the cash-strapped country.

More Stories

India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup Semi Final: 5 Players To Watch Out For

Yes Bank vs HDFC vs SBI vs ICICI vs PNB Bank: FD Interest Rates Comparison

Yes Bank Hikes FD Interest Rates; Check Latest Rates Here
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe