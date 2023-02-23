Pakistan Battles Economic Crisis

Pakistan is facing fiscal, humanitarian and political crises, and has announced certain austerity measures.
People are facing huge crowds when they try to buy subsidised food and power cuts, as inflation hits a 48-year high in the country.
Cabinet members will stop the use of luxury cars and not stay in five-star hotels during foreign trips as a desperate government attempts to pull the country out of its economic morass.
Pakistan is seeking $1.1 billion of financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund to help tide over its economic crisis.
All cabinet members and advisers have voluntarily decided that they will not draw salaries or any other benefits from the state treasury and also pay their utility bills.
The cataclysmic floods inundated a third of the country, displaced more than 33 million and caused economic damage to the tune of $12.5 billion, further affecting Pakistan's teetering economy.
China has approved $700 million loan to the cash-strapped country.