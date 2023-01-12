Oscar 2023 Reminder List: RRR, The Kashmir Files, Kantara Among The Films Eligible For Oscars

A host of Indian films, including RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kantara, & The Kashmir Files are part of the list of 301 feature films
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has released a list of 301 feature films that are eligible for Oscars 2023. The list includes films that can officially compete in various categories at the Oscars.
A host of Indian films have made it to this list of 301 feature films eligible for Oscars. Let's take a look at some of these Indian titles.
RRR is a 2022 Telugu action drama directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The blockbuster movie stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran. RRR is set in the 1920s and centers around the story of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), their friendship and their fight against the British Raj.
Kantara is a 2022 Kannada action thriller written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Rishab Shetty also stars as a Kambala champion in the movie. Kantara was released on September 30, 2022 and received acclaim from critics. The movie was praised for the cast’s performances, direction, writing, cinematography, and the apt showcasing of the Bhoota Kola. The film also did very well commercially, emerging as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time.
The Kashmir Files is a 2022 Hindi drama film written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The movie revolves around a fictional storyline of the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Indian-administered Kashmir. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi. The Kashmir Files was released on March 11, 2022.
Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical drama loosely based on the true story of Ganga Jagjivandas Kathiawadi, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi along with Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. The film premiered at 72nd Berlin International Film Festival on February 16, 2022, and was released in theatres on February 25, 2022.
Chhello Show (Last Film Show) is a Gujarati drama film directed by Pan Nalin starring Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta. The movie premiered at the 20th Tribeca Film Festival on June 10, 2021 and was released in theaters in India on October 14, 2022. Chhello Show is also selected as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards.
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biographical drama written, produced and directed by R. Madhavan. The movie is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation. Rocketry premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2022, and was released in India on July 1, 2022.
Me Vasantrao is a Marathi biographical film based on the life of the Indian classical musician Vasantrao Deshpande. This movie is directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari and stars Rahul Deshpande, Vasantrao Deshpande's grandson, in the lead role. The music of Me Vasantrao was released globally on March 8, 2022 and the movie was released theatrically on April 1, 2022.
Iravin Nizhal is a Tamil independent thriller produced, written, co-edited and directed by R. Parthiban. The movie stars Radhakrishnan Parthiban, Brigida Saga, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Robo Shankar, and Priyanka Ruth. The movie’s background score is composed by A. R. Rahman. Iravin Nizhal entered the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for being the first Asian non-linear single-shot film.
Vikrant Rona is a Kannada action thriller written and directed by Anup Bhandari, starring Sudeep in the title role. It also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie centers around the story of Inspector Vikrant Rona. The movie was released theatrically on July 28, 2022 and became the third highest-grossing Kannada film at the time of its release.
All That Breathes is an internationally co-produced Hindi documentary directed by Shaunak Sen. The film is set in Delhi and revolves around the stroy of two brothers who devote their lives to rescue and treat injured birds. All That Breathes won the Grand Jury Prize in World Cinema Documentary Competition at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival on January 22, 2022.