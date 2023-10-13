Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N3 Flip Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And Other Details

Here is all that you need to know about Oppo's latest foldable smartphone in India.

Updated On 09:40 AM IST, 13 Oct 2023

Oppo Find N3 Flip: Price And Variant

Rs 94,999 for the 12GB RAM+ 256GB Storage variant.

Oppo Find N3 Flip: Key Specs And Features

  • 17.27 cm (6.8 inch) Full HD Display

  • 50MP + 48MP + 32MP | 32MP Front Camera

  • 4300 mAh Battery

  • Dimensity 9200 Processor

  • 44W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge

  • Android 13 with Oppo's ColorOS 13.2

Oppo Find N3 Flip: Colour Variants

This device is available in Cream Gold and Sleek Black colour options.

Oppo Find N3 Flip: Availability

The pre-booking of this smartphone has started already. It will go on sale via Oppo's online store, Flipkart and retail stores across the country starting October 22 at 6 PM IST.

