Oppo Find N3 Flip Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And Other Details

Here is all that you need to know about Oppo's latest foldable smartphone in India.
Rs 94,999 for the 12GB RAM+ 256GB Storage variant.
17.27 cm (6.8 inch) Full HD Display
50MP + 48MP + 32MP | 32MP Front Camera
4300 mAh Battery
Dimensity 9200 Processor
44W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge
Android 13 with Oppo's ColorOS 13.2
This device is available in Cream Gold and Sleek Black colour options.
The pre-booking of this smartphone has started already. It will go on sale via Oppo's online store, Flipkart and retail stores across the country starting October 22 at 6 PM IST.
