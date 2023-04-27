Operation Kaveri: Nearly 1,100 Indians Evacuated From Strife-Torn Sudan

The Government of India has so far successfully evacuated nearly 1,100 of its citizens from crisis-hit Sudan, official data says.
Under its evacuation mission, ‘Operation Kaveri’, India evacuated nearly 1,100 nationals from Sudan and is looking to rescue more of its citizens from the strife-torn African nation.
Sudan is witnessing extreme violence due to clashes between the army and paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces, as the rival military factions battle for the nation's control.
India is taking the evacuees to Jeddah from where they are returning home. So far, six batches of Indian citizens have been brought to the Saudi Arabian city. Evacuations are being made by air and via Port Sudan on the Red Sea.
The latest batch of 297 Indian nationals was extricated to Jeddah via INS Teg. Meanwhile, 246 Indians are already on their way to Mumbai, travelling by IAF’s C17 Globemaster. Earlier, the first flight carrying 360 Indian nationals landed in the national capital on Wednesday.
India stepped up its efforts to evacuate its people as a 72-hour truce was agreed between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces following intense negotiations.
Around 3,500 Indians and 1,000 persons of Indian origin were believed to be in Sudan before the rescue operations started, accorrding to Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.