OnePlus Open Launched In India; Check Features, Price, And Other Details

Photo Credit: X/@oneplus
Here is all you need to know about the latest OnePlus foldable screen smartphone launched in India.
Here is all you need to know about the latest OnePlus foldable screen smartphone launched in India.
Photo Credit: X/@oneplus
This OnePlus Open smartphone is available with 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage at Rs 139,999.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Dual ProXDR displays Cover Display: 6.31” 2K Resolution and 7.82” 2K Resolution
OxygenOS13.2 Open Canvas
Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 RAM
48MP + 64 MP + 48 MP | 20 MP Front Camera
Photo Credit: OnePlus
Android 13 Operating System
Lighter Than Any Fold1 At 239 Grams
4805 mAh Battery
67W Fast Charging (1-100% In 42 Minutes)
Photo Credit: OnePlus
This smartphone is available in Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black colours.
Photo Credit: X/@oneplus
This foldable OnePlus smartphone is available for pre-booking on its official website and from Amazon.
Photo Credit: OnePlus