OnePlus Open Launched In India; Check Features, Price, And Other Details

Here is all you need to know about the latest OnePlus foldable screen smartphone launched in India.

Updated On 10:59 AM IST, 20 Oct 2023

OnePlus Open: Price And Variants

This OnePlus Open smartphone is available with 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage at Rs 139,999.

OnePlus Open: Features

  • Dual ProXDR displays Cover Display: 6.31” 2K Resolution and 7.82” 2K Resolution

  • OxygenOS13.2 Open Canvas

  • Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 RAM

  • 48MP + 64 MP + 48 MP | 20 MP Front Camera

  • Android 13 Operating System

  • Lighter Than Any Fold1 At 239 Grams

  • 4805 mAh Battery

  • 67W Fast Charging (1-100% In 42 Minutes)

OnePlus Open: Colour Variants

This smartphone is available in Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black colours.

OnePlus Open: Availability

This foldable OnePlus smartphone is available for pre-booking on its official website and from Amazon.

