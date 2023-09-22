On World Rhino Day, Here Are 7 Facts About Rhinoceros

Photo Credit: Unsplash
These incredible beasts are known for their giant horns that grow from their snouts.
World Rhino Day is celebrated on September 22 every year. This special day provides the opportunity for cause-related organizations, NGOs, zoos, and members of the public to celebrate rhinos in their own unique ways. Here are 7 facts about Rhinoceros
Photo Credit: Pexels
According to National Geographic, there are five living species of rhinoceros – white, black, greater one-horned, Javan and Sumatran.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Rhinos are some of the biggest animals in world. The largest of the five species is the white rhino, which can grow to 1.8m tall and and weigh a massive 2,500kg which is equal to the weight of 30 men.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Rhino horns are not made of bone, but of keratin, the same material found in the hair and fingernails of humans. As per the info on rhinos.org, a rhino’s horn is not attached to its skull. It is actually a compacted mass of hairs that continues to grow throughout the animal’s lifetime.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Despite their huge size and strength, Rhinos don’t prey on other animals for food. They’re herbivores and they like to eat grass and plants.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
According to National Geographic, it is estimated that there are only around 29,000 rhinos left in the wild, compared to 500,000 at the beginning of the 20th century. The main threat to these animals is illegal hunting.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
According to International Rhino Foundation, Rhino pregnancies last 15 – 16 months and only animals with longer gestation periods are elephants, which carry a fetus for close to 2 years.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The closest living rhino relatives are tapirs, horses and zebras. Meanwhile, a group of rhinos is called a crash.
Photo Credit: Unsplash