On World Population Day, Take A Look At The 10 Most Populous Countries

According to United Nations, World Population Day, seeks to focus attention on the urgency and importance of population issues.

Updated On 09:11 AM IST, 11 Jul 2023

World Population Day 2023

July 11 is celebrated as World Population Day 2023 every year and this year's theme is 'Unleashing the power of gender equality: Uplifting the voices of women and girls to unlock our world’s infinite possibilities.' Take a look at top 10 largest countries by population, according to worldpopulationreview.com:

1. India

Population: 1,428,994,563

2. China

Population: 1,425,661,443

3. United States

Population: 340,047,516

4. Indonesia

Population: 277,597,884

5. Pakistan

Population: 240,616,782

6. Nigeria

Population: 223,951,985

7. Brazil

Population: 216,456,917

8. Bangladesh

Population: 173,003,176

9. Russia

Population: 144,430,500

10. Mexico

Population: 128,481,794

