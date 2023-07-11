On World Population Day, Take A Look At The 10 Most Populous Countries

According to United Nations, World Population Day, seeks to focus attention on the urgency and importance of population issues.
July 11 is celebrated as World Population Day 2023 every year and this year's theme is 'Unleashing the power of gender equality: Uplifting the voices of women and girls to unlock our world’s infinite possibilities.' Take a look at top 10 largest countries by population, according to worldpopulationreview.com:
Population: 1,428,994,563
Population: 1,425,661,443
Population: 340,047,516
Population: 277,597,884
Population: 240,616,782
Population: 223,951,985
Population: 216,456,917
Population: 173,003,176
Population: 144,430,500
Population: 128,481,794