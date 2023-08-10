On World Lion Day 2023, Here Are 7 Facts About 'King Of The Jungle'

In numbers, Lions are just below 50,000 worldwide as a result of poaching & hunting.
World Lion Day is observed on August 10 every year to raise awareness about the plight of lions and gather support for their conservation. They now exist only in Southern and Eastern Africa, with one small population living in the Gir forest in India.
According to World Wide Fund for Nature, there are two formally recognised lion subspecies - The African lion (Panthera leo leo) and The Asiatic Lion (Panthera leo persica)
Lions are the only cats that live in groups, which are called prides, according to National Geographic.
On average, male lions weigh 190kg and females weigh 126kg.
According to WWF, these big cats are highly adaptable and can live in very dry areas like the Kalahari Desert. They can also drink water from plants such as the Tsamma melon.
Lions can eat up to 40kg of meat in a single meal - around a quarter of their body weight.
In the wild, lions live for an average of 12 years and up to 16 years. They live up to 25 years in captivity.
Lions can run at a speed of up to 81 kmph and they hunt large animals such as zebra and wildebeest.