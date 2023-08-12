On World Elephant Day 2023, Here Are 7 Facts About The Largest Land Animal

According to the WWF, an estimated 415,000 wild African elephants are alive today. Know more
World Elephant Day is observered globally on August 12 every year. It aims to raise awareness about the critical issues faced by elephants.
According to National Geographic, there are three different species of elephant – the African Savannah elephant, the African Forest elephant and the Asian elephant.
The African Savanna (Bush) elephant is the world's largest land animal. Adult males, or bull elephants can grow as high as 3m and weigh up to 6,000kg on average.
These mammals have around 150,000 muscle units in their trunk. According to the WWF, Elephant trunks are perhaps the most sensitive organ found in any mammal. An Elephant trunk can contain up to 8 litres of water.
Did you know that elephant tusks are actually enlarged incisor teeth which first appear when they are around 2 years old. Elephant tusks never stop growing.
Elephants spend between 12 to 18 hours eating grass, plants and fruits every day. As per Nat Geo, each elephant creates about one tonne of poo per week.
Elephant calves have the ability to stand within 20 minutes of being born. They can walk within 1 hour of their birth.
The elephant's temporal lobe (the area of the brain associated with memory) is larger and denser than that of people.