On World Bicycle Day 2023, Here Are 7 Best Gear Cycles Under Rs 15,000

World Bicycle Day on June 3 is to recognize the versatility and uniqueness of the bicycle

Updated On 9:26 PM IST

Discover the top online options for the best gear cycles under Rs 15000, prioritizing durability, performance, comfort, and value for money.

1. VECTOR 91 Valor 29T 21 Speed Shimano:

Adventure bike with lightweight frame, 21-speed gears, front suspension, and powerful disc brakes for thrilling rides.

2. Urban Terrain UT1000 Series 21 Shimano Gear

Urban Terrain UT1000 Series, Mountain Cycle with 21 Shimano Gear offers a smooth ride with 21 Shimano gears, 27.5-inch wheels, and disc brakes—perfect for trail enthusiasts seeking adventure.

3. CRADIAC Unisex 29 MTB Shimano 7 Gear Cycle

This Bike is ideal for off-road adventures. It has a lightweight frame, Shimano 21-speed gears, and reliable disc brakes. Perfect for all riders, it offers durability and comfort for years of cycling enjoyment.

4. Lifelong Conqueror Freeride Shimano

Reliable and durable bike with a strong frame, front suspension, Shimano gears, and dual disc brakes. It's perfect for off-road adventures.

5. Hercules Roadeo Turner 26T 21 Speed Premium

Cycle is a rugged and stylish bike for men. It has a lightweight steel frame, 21-speed gearing, and front/rear suspension for smooth rides on any terrain.

6. Urban Terrain UT3003A27.5

The UT3003A27.5 is a high-performance aluminum mountain bike with 27.5" wheels, 21-speed Shimano gears, front suspension, and disc brakes.

7. VECTOR 91 Men's Athens 26T 21 Speed, Hybrid Gear Bike

The VECTOR 91 Men's Athens 26T 21 Speed Hybrid Gear bike combines style, performance, and durability for versatile use.

