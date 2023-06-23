10th Anniversary Of Champions Trophy - Relive Team India's Success

India's last ICC trophy came in 2013 when they defeated England in the final to clinch the Champions Trophy title in Birmingham.
Today marks the 10th anniversary of the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, it is also the day when MS Dhoni completed the treble by winning all 3 ICC trophies in limited-overs cricket.
MS Dhoni became the first captain to win all ICC trophies, he had led India to T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup triumphs in 2007 and 2011 respectively.
Jaddu was declared the man of the match for his all-round performance. He scored a match-winning 33 runs of 25 balls and took 2 wickets for 24 runs in his 4 overs. He took to Twitter today to share fond memories of that win.
Dhawan was declared the man of the series for his astounding batting performance in the overall tournament. He scored 363 runs in 5 matches with a staggering average of 90+.
The ICC Champions Trophy final which was held at Edgbaston in Birmingham saw India win the match by 5 runs. India after scoring 129/7 restricted England to a score of 124 in 20 overs to win the trophy
Today BCCI took to Twitter to congratulate Team India on this momentous occasion