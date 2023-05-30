NVIDIA Edges Closer To $1 Trillion Club

NVIDIA's optimistic earnings forecast has pushed the chipmaker to the brink of entering the prestigious club.

$1 Trillion Club

Nvidia Corp. is on course to become the fifth publicly traded U.S. company to be valued at over $1 trillion. Saudi Arabia's Aramco is the only non-U.S. listed company to hold this distinction.

Foundation Stone

Apple created the $1 trillion club in 2018. Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., and Amazon.com Inc. are the other companies in the prestigious group.

Tailwinds

NVIDIA shares have surged 26.28% in the last week, following the chipmaker's optimistic earnings forecast.

AI Drive

The artificial intelligence frenzy has boosted demand for NVIDIA's chips, which can accelerate computing.

