NVIDIA Edges Closer To $1 Trillion Club

NVIDIA's optimistic earnings forecast has pushed the chipmaker to the brink of entering the prestigious club.
Nvidia Corp. is on course to become the fifth publicly traded U.S. company to be valued at over $1 trillion. Saudi Arabia's Aramco is the only non-U.S. listed company to hold this distinction.
Apple created the $1 trillion club in 2018. Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., and Amazon.com Inc. are the other companies in the prestigious group.
NVIDIA shares have surged 26.28% in the last week, following the chipmaker's optimistic earnings forecast.
The artificial intelligence frenzy has boosted demand for NVIDIA's chips, which can accelerate computing.