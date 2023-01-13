NRIs From 10 Countries Will Soon Be Able To Make UPI Payments

Non-resident Indians in 10 countries will be able to link their international phone numbers with UPI after April 30.

Updated On 13 Jan 2023

Bottleneck Gone

The NPCI has agreed to allow NRIs to use non-resident bank accounts with international numbers to transact on UPI. NRIs were earlier able to transact on UPI only through Indian mobile numbers.

International Numbers From 10 Countries Allowed

Overseas Indians living in the U.S., U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, U.K., Canada, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, Oman and Qatar will be able to use their phone numbers for UPI.

Who Will Benefit?

Around 1.66 crore overseas Indians, over 50% of the total number of NRIs and persons of Indian origin living abroad, stand to benefit from the move.

UPI Expansion

On multiple occasions, the NPCI has mentioned its intention to expand the reach of UPI across geographies.

