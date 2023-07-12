Nothing Phone 2 Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Features & More

The much-awaited Nothing Phone 2 was launched on July 11 in India and other global markets. Know more

Updated On 12:01 PM IST, 12 Jul 2023

Nothing Phone 2: Price

  • Rs. 44,999 for 8GB + 128 GB variant

  • Rs 49,999 for 12GB + 256 GB variant

  • Rs 54,999 for 12GB + 512GB variant

Nothing Phone 2: Key Specs And Features

  • 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Full HD+ Display

  • 50MP + 50MP | 32MP Front Camera

  • 4700 mAh Lithium-ion Battery

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor

  • New Glyph Interface

  • Uniquely designed Nothing OS 2.0

  • Operating System: Android 13

Nothing Phone 2: Colours Options & Sale Details

The smartphone is available in Dark Grey and White colour options and will go on sale via Flipkart and select retail outlets on July 21.

As per NDTV Gadgets 360, customers can also purchase the Nothing Phone 2 via the company's 'Nothing Drops' pop-up stores in various cities, starting with Bengaluru on July 14 at 7pm IST.

