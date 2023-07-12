Nothing Phone 2 Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Features & More

The much-awaited Nothing Phone 2 was launched on July 11 in India and other global markets. Know more
Rs. 44,999 for 8GB + 128 GB variant
Rs 49,999 for 12GB + 256 GB variant
Rs 54,999 for 12GB + 512GB variant
17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Full HD+ Display
50MP + 50MP | 32MP Front Camera
4700 mAh Lithium-ion Battery
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor
New Glyph Interface
Uniquely designed Nothing OS 2.0
Operating System: Android 13
The smartphone is available in Dark Grey and White colour options and will go on sale via Flipkart and select retail outlets on July 21.
As per NDTV Gadgets 360, customers can also purchase the Nothing Phone 2 via the company's 'Nothing Drops' pop-up stores in various cities, starting with Bengaluru on July 14 at 7pm IST.