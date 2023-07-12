Nothing Phone 2 Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Features & More

Nothing Phone 2: Colours Options & Sale Details

The smartphone is available in Dark Grey and White colour options and will go on sale via Flipkart and select retail outlets on July 21.

As per NDTV Gadgets 360, customers can also purchase the Nothing Phone 2 via the company's 'Nothing Drops' pop-up stores in various cities, starting with Bengaluru on July 14 at 7pm IST.