Nokia G42 5G New Variant Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And More

Photo Credit: Nokia
Here is all you need to know about Nokia's latest 5G smartphone launched in India.
Rs 16,999 for 16 GB + 256 GB variant
Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G chipset
Operating System: Android 13
5,000 mAh battery
50MP main camera, 2MP macro and 2MP depth auxiliary cameras.
8 MP front camera
6.56-inch HD+ 90Hz Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen
Two-year OS upgrade guarantee
This new 5G smartphone is available in So Grey, So Purple and So Pink colour options.
The Nokia G42 5G (16GB+256GB variant) will be sold via retail outlets and Nokia.com. The 5G smartphone will be available on Nokia.com from October 18 onwards.
