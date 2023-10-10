Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia G42 5G New Variant Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And More

Here is all you need to know about Nokia's latest 5G smartphone launched in India.

Updated On 02:41 PM IST, 10 Oct 2023

Nokia G42 5G: Price And Variant

  • Rs 16,999 for 16 GB + 256 GB variant

Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia G42 5G: Key Specs And Features

  • Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G chipset

  • Operating System: Android 13

  • 5,000 mAh battery

  • 50MP main camera, 2MP macro and 2MP depth auxiliary cameras.

Photo Credit: Nokia

  • 8 MP front camera

  • 6.56-inch HD+ 90Hz Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen

  • Two-year OS upgrade guarantee

Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia G42 5G: Colour Variants

This new 5G smartphone is available in So Grey, So Purple and So Pink colour options.

Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia G42 5G: Availability

The Nokia G42 5G (16GB+256GB variant) will be sold via retail outlets and Nokia.com. The 5G smartphone will be available on Nokia.com from October 18 onwards.

Photo Credit: Nokia

