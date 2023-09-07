Nifty 50: Top 5 Gainers & Losers Today

Coal India and L&T were among the top gainers while Tata Consumer Products and ONGC were among the top losers on September 7.

Updated On 04:24 PM IST, 07 Sep 2023

Stock Market Closing Bell

On September 7, the S&P BSE Sensex closed up 385 points, or 0.58%, at 66,265.56, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 116 points of 0.59% higher at 19,727.05.

Nifty Top Gainers

Coal India, L&T, IndusInd Bank, SBI Life Insurance and State Bank of India were among the top gainers on the Nifty as per NSE India data as on September 7 at 16:00:27 IST.

Other Top Gainers

These top 5 gainers were closely followed by Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, LTIMindtree, Axis Bank and NTPC Limited.

Nifty Top Losers

Tata Consumer Products, ONGC, Britannia Industries, M&M and Sun Pharma were among the top losers on the Nifty as per NSE India data as on September 7 at 16:00:27 IST.

Other Top Losers

These top 5 losers were closely followed by Cipla, Infosys, Ultratech Cement, Hindalco Industries and HUL.

NIFTY Sectoral Indices

Nifty realty saw the biggest gain and rose by 1.48 percent, while financial services and PSU Bank indices rose by 1.21 and 1.19% respectively, as per NSE India data as on September 7 at 15:30:00 IST.

Nifty FMCG, Pharma, Healthcare and Metal indices went down by 0.04-0.41 percent.

Tap on the link below to check the key highlights from the stock market today on September 7, 2023.

 Stock Market Highlights

More Stories

8 Expensive Smartphones To Buy In India

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 7

7 Movies Releasing In September 2023 You Cannot Miss
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe