Nifty 50: Top 5 Gainers & Losers Today

Coal India and L&T were among the top gainers while Tata Consumer Products and ONGC were among the top losers on September 7.
On September 7, the S&P BSE Sensex closed up 385 points, or 0.58%, at 66,265.56, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 116 points of 0.59% higher at 19,727.05.
Coal India, L&T, IndusInd Bank, SBI Life Insurance and State Bank of India were among the top gainers on the Nifty as per NSE India data as on September 7 at 16:00:27 IST.
These top 5 gainers were closely followed by Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, LTIMindtree, Axis Bank and NTPC Limited.
Tata Consumer Products, ONGC, Britannia Industries, M&M and Sun Pharma were among the top losers on the Nifty as per NSE India data as on September 7 at 16:00:27 IST.
These top 5 losers were closely followed by Cipla, Infosys, Ultratech Cement, Hindalco Industries and HUL.
Nifty realty saw the biggest gain and rose by 1.48 percent, while financial services and PSU Bank indices rose by 1.21 and 1.19% respectively, as per NSE India data as on September 7 at 15:30:00 IST.
Nifty FMCG, Pharma, Healthcare and Metal indices went down by 0.04-0.41 percent.
